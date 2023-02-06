Couple style has always been a strength for Justin and Hailey Bieber. The pair always looks better together, whether they are out on the town, the red carpet, or just for dinner date. They both have a penchant for casual, cool clothing, with Hailey favouring the moto cultural shift and Justin most often donning his possess Drew House sweats. Having said that, the couple’s most fashionable and alluring accessories are showcased here today, scroll beneath to have a check-

When the couple was spotted in swagger baggy apparel. Justin was seen in a grey baggy sweatshirt teamed with baggy joggers and yellow beanie cap. The star teamed it off with black shades. Hailey on the other hand can be seen wearing a classy baggy all black jumper teamed with black shades and sleek mid-parted hairbun.

When the duo was spotted in classy baggy streetstyle. Justin was spotted in a white baggy sweatshirt teamed with black joggers and messy hair, while on the other hand Hailey looked stunning in her hoodie dress with sleek high top-knot.

The time the couple catered nothing but fashion goals. Justin and Hailey was spotted taking a stroll on the streets holding each other’s hands. Justin looked stunning in his casual black t-shirt along with shorts, while Hailey looked stunning in her printed pantsuit topped on a white crop top and sleek hairbun.

When the couple looked nothing but cute in their sheer casuals. Justin looked adorable in his sky blue smiley printed hoodie teamed with denim jeans and sneakers, Hailey on the other hand looked stunner in her blue sweatshirt dress.

As of now, Justin Bieber, 28 has reportedly sold all his rights to his music that he has created before 2022 for a whopping number of US$200m. He sold it to Hipgnosis. Merck Mercuriadis, who is the found and chief executive officer of the organisation has stated, “This acquisition ranks among the biggest deals ever made for an artist under the age of 70.”