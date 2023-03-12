Whether you like Justin Bieber or not, we can’t let go of the fact that he has had an excellent record, throughout his career. He has been charting hits since he was only 15 years old, becoming a pop icon, and aiding to define the style of music all through the 2010s. The star is still one of the most celebrated singers amongst the youth. Given that, here we have shared Justin Bieber’s all-time iconic numbers-

Sorry

The warm and upbeat music contrasts with the depressing lyrics, but rather than making the song’s point less clear, it adds complexity. The song remains one of the most heard songs amongst the netizens. The song has earned over 3.6 billion views on YouTube.

Baby

Regardless of how overhyped, ridiculous, or annoying you thought Baby sounded at the time or now, it remains one of Justin Bieber’s best songs. And it definitely led Justin Bieber to reach where he is today.

Love Yourself

The song is for the ones who are trying to say goodbyes to their ex partners. The song is one of Justin Bieber’s timeless classics from the rundown. The lyrics go by: For all the times that you rained on my parade And all the clubs you get in using my name You think you broke my heart, oh, girl, for goodness’ sake You think I’m crying on my own, well, I ain’t.

Despacito

Well, this one needs no introduction. One of the groovy and preppy song number that Justin Bieber has ever come up with, that in collaboration with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. Grooving already? Despaaacitooo!

No Sense

The song happens to be another iconic from the collaboration diaries of Justin Bieber and Travis Scott. The song has earned a huge number of views on Instagram and is definitely one of the most loved amongst the Beliebers.