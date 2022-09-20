Mithila Palkar is a fabulous actress who is known for her characters in the TV series Girl in the City and Netflix’s Little Things. The actress has also performed in various theatricals like Tunni Ki Kahani and Aaj Rang Hai.

Mithila still loves to perform as a Theatre artist, which she proved by appearing in the Dekh Behen show by Akvarious Productions, in Bangalore.

Recently, Mithila took to her instagram and shared a series of pictures that showed her enjoying her time at Ranga Shankara, and performing with the cast of “Dekh Behen”.

For the performance, Mithila Palkar was dressed in a stunning multicolored ensemble, that feautured some glitter, and a satiny look. Her outfit somewhat resembled to that of a princess.

Talking about ‘Dekh Behen’, it is set in the background of a big fat Delhi wedding, whose narrative deals with the drama that unfolds on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Neeti Mohan stole the glamour on social media as she rocked a sexy black gown. The singer was dressed in a black glitzy body-hugging gown, which also feautured a thigh-high slit and a choked-neckline. She paired her look with beautiful diamond jewellery and stunned her fans.

Neeti Mohan’s dressed by designed by the clothing brand ‘Wabi-Sabi’, while her stunning diamond jewelry was from aquamarine jewellery. Neeti Mohan looked absolutely beautiful in the black shiny attire.

