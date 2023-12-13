Neeti Mohan is beauty to behold in heavy embellished beige lehenga set, see photos

Celebrating the union of hearts, Neeti Mohan recently offered a glimpse into the joyous wedding festivities of her sister Mukti Mohan. The bride, radiant in every sense, adorned a stunning beige lehenga set that boasted intricate floral embroidery and sequin work. The heavily embellished ensemble, a creation of Payal Keyal, perfectly accentuated Mukti’s timeless beauty.

Completing her bridal look with a gracefully braided hairstyle and minimal makeup, Mukti expressed her endless love for the enchanting lehenga. In a heartfelt acknowledgment, Neeti extended her appreciation to the talented team responsible for the captivating appearance, including Payal Keyal, Mukul, Shrey Urja, and the styling duo Shrey and Urja.

The singer-actor went on to commend her braid and subtle makeup, courtesy of Aaliya Hussain and Riticka S Jalan, respectively. The exquisite ensemble was paired with jewelry from Mortantra and a potli bag from Rubans.in, creating a harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary elegance.

Mukti Mohan, known for her amazing dancing skills, exchanged vows with her long-time partner, actor Kunal Thakur, recognized for his recent role in the film “Animal” alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The couple shared their joy with the world through captivating wedding pictures on Instagram, capturing the magic of their special day. Joining in the celebration, Mukti’s sisters, Shakti Mohan and Neeti Mohan, shared more glimpses of the wedding, expressing their deep love for their sister. The wedding ceremony was a beautiful tapestry of tradition, style, and the enduring bonds of sisterhood.