Neeti Mohan Celebrates Son Aryaveer's Birthday, Shreya Ghoshal, Bharti Singh, And Others Attend

Neeti Mohan took to her Instagram account and shared a reel video from the birthday bash of her baby boy Aryaveer. Check out the special guest list for the party

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Jun,2023 17:12:10
Neeti Mohan is one of the top singers in the music world. She is known for her voice and style. The diva married Nihar Pandya in 2019 and welcomed a baby boy on 2nd June 2021. They named their son Aryaveer. This time the singer uniquely celebrated her son’s birthday. While the guest list is a must check.

Neeti dropped a video from the birthday bash. In the video, five famous and talented mothers danced with their babies in their hands. The birthday bash was attended by many, but the perfect five, Neeti Mohan, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Harshdeep Kaur, and Bharti Singh, looked like squad goals. All the five ladies danced and wished Aryaveer along with their kid. In contrast, Aryaveer turned 2 years old this June.

The singer captioned this post, “These women, mothers, artistes I genuinely look upto. Can’t believe we were all together under one roof today. It took a very long to make this moment happen but finally…. 😃

Thank you for making Aryaveer’s Birthday memorable. He has no idea who came to bless him today.
Love you all, my inspirational mothers and bachas Devyaan Tegh Hunar and Golla.
Bahut maza aaya ❤️❤️.”
The singer had a fun time with her people. Isn’t it amazing? Plan your party like this
Did you enjoy Neeti Mohan’s way of celebrating her baby boy’s birthday?

