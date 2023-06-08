ADVERTISEMENT
Neeti Mohan And Son Aryaveer's Fun Time Is A Must Watch

The talented singer Neeti Mohan has constantly captivated her fans through her adorable videos and time spent with her little kiddo Aryaveer. Check this fun clip in the time zone

Author: Aarti Tiwari
08 Jun,2023 21:00:36
Neeti Mohan And Son Aryaveer's Fun Time Is A Must Watch

Neeti Mohan is a heartthrob singer in the Indian music industry. She has entertained the audience with her voice in a mesmerizing way. Apart from her elevating career, her personal life antics often circulate on the internet. And yet again, the diva shared a glimpse of herself having a great time with her son. Let’s check out.

In the video shared by the singer in April, the diva had some fun and playful time with her son. She had fun while jumping on the trampoline with her son Aryaveer. The singer wore a casual outfit while her son looked cute in a lavender co-ord set. She jumped with her baby slowly and had fun throughout the time in the Time Zone. In contrast, captioned the post, “Freeze frame Stop the clock.”

The diva shared a fun glimpse of her son Aryaveer’s birthday a few days ago. She invited singer Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Harshdeep Kaur, and Bharti Singh for the birthday party. And all danced with their babies in hand. It was a fun time. Aryaveer’s birthday was on 2nd June. The little kid was born in 2021, and this year he turned 2023.

The singer often shares photos, videos, and fun moments with her baby on her Instagram profile that entertains the video. You should check it out.

What’s your reaction to this? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

