Neeti Mohan Shares Unseen Glimpse From Concert Last Night Say, ‘Falling In Love’

Neeti Mohan is a well-known singer in the entertainment world. With her melodious voice, she rules over millions of hearts. Her beautiful voice makes fans fall for her. Her music has made several better. And she keeps exploring new dept of music. However, the social media bug took to her Instagram handle and shared her experience from last night’s concert. Take a look.

Neeti Mohan’s Last Concert

Taking to her Instagram handle, The sensational singer dropped several photos from her concert last night. This event took place in Assam, and expressing her experience in the caption, she wrote, “Singing to a crowd of 18000+ is nothing but a Dream!

Thank you, #BongaiGaon @glf.festival @spectal.management, for such a beautiful evening. Falling in love with #Assam more and more 😍.”

Neeti Mohan’s Unseen Photos

In several pictures, Neeti Mohan shows a glimpse of her concert last night. The singer can be seen wearing an outfit like the Assamese. Thousands of people came to listen to her. And she was ruling alone on stage. An event called the Golden Langur Festival was held in Assam. Neeti’s facial expressions make it clear that she had a great time and was a lifetime experience. With her beautiful style and voice, Neeti shined like a star at the night concert.

Did you like Neeti Mohan’s last night concert experience? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.