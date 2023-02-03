NCT is a popular K-pop band. NCT Dream is a subunit of the band consisting of seven members: Jaemin, Jisung, Jeno Renjun, Haechan, Mark Lee, and Chenle. Chenle is the main vocalist of the band. The idol is known for his amazing singing talent. In addition, he has a huge fan following on his Instagram account. He regularly shares updates on his profile to engage with his fans and viewers. And after watching his feed, we learned that the idol loves his pet dog Daegal very much. And yet again, he shared an adorable picture with his pet.

Chenle dropped two selfie pictures with a pet dog. In the first picture, he kissed Daegal, and both looked into the camera for a selfie. And in the other picture, Chenle adores his pet like an Oppa. The idol dropped these pictures with captions and smiling faces with hearts. NCT Dream idol is a true animal lover, and his Instagram feeds a buffet of his adorable time with pet dog Daegal.

Getting mesmerized by Daegal and Chenle, fans couldn’t keep calm and shared their fondness in the comments. A user said, “Daegall has grown up, do you want to marry my cat?? Let’s get along with the young master Zhong .” “Daegal cutie bismillah got her dad,” said the second person. The third commented, “Hopefully one-day daegal’s position will be changed to guhek thanks.” The fourth user said, “how can echan not be flirty try with daegal is she really beautiful like this.”

Chenle Zhong is a Chinese singer and actor who debuted with NCT’S subunit NCT Dream. In comparison, he became the youngest artist to perform solo at just the age of nine at the Golden Hall of Vienna. The idol keeps circulating the web for his charismatic appearance and style.

