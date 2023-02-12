The Bangtan boys, often known as BTS, have a sizable and ardent fanbase known as the ARMY. The group’s mesmerizing tunes are frequently brought up by the ARMY, and they are deeply devoted to its members. Additionally, a selfie posted by a member on social media will definitely go viral overnight.

The trendiest thing to appear on the K-pop scene in a while is Suga! A fresh image posted on Twitter will go viral both in Korea and around the world! The admirers never get tired of gazing at his photo, and some claim that they have trouble falling asleep at night because of him.

The ARMY has most recently been agitated by Min Yoongi, aka Suga. He just shared some of his own black-and-white photos as well as colorful photos. His followers are in awe of the images that he posted on Instagram.

Suga is flaunting his untidy hairstyle, and his appearance seems to work its spell.

Taeyong of NCT is a well-known rapper, singer, and composer from South Korea who made his debut with the boy band NCT 127. His debut solo track, “Long Flight,” was made available on July 18, 2019, as part of the SM Station project.

K-pop celebrities regularly release new songs to the public as part of comebacks, and in order to keep each comeback interesting, they frequently try to alter things, particularly in terms of their appearance. Every time his boy band releases a new music video, Taeyong is renowned for getting a new hair color, which alters his appearance. He’s a chameleon, which is the greatest way to characterize the phenomenon. Taeyong has undergone more drastic hair color and style changes than the majority of the other NCT members combined. Since the group’s debut, he has had a broad variety of different dye jobs and haircuts, and he has always looked excellent in them, even the more eccentric ones!