BTS’ Jimin’s clip leaves fans emotional about ‘coming back’

It is no secret that the members of famous Korean boy band, BTS were serving the military as is a mandate in South Korea.

While back then one of the members made their return after military service, a few of them are still in service.

On that note, about a day ago, a clip of the behind-the-scenes video sketch of his songs “Rebirth” and “Slow Dance” was released. In this clip, BTS’ Jimin is seen sharing a video message which has now left the fans incredibly emotional.

He also expressed his affection for the BTS army.

Acknowledging that he would already be serving in the military when the clip would be released, he went on to share his heartfelt desire to perform the song live for his fans in the future. The BTS army was understandably incredibly emotional by the same and that just made the wait for Jimin’s return even longer.

Following that, the video, titled ‘(Jimin) Rebirth + Slow Dance (feat Sofia Carson) Live Clip Behind,’ was released on BTS’ official YouTube channel.

The BTS army has been desperately waiting for all their beloved boy band members to come back and unite for what would be a reunion of a lifetime. For the uninitiated, BTS first released their album in 2013 and went on to have multiple mega hits instantly which continued till they went away for military service. In 2020, BTS became the fastest group since the Beatles to chart four US number-one albums in less than two years.