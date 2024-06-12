BTS’ Jin gets discharged from the military; break down upon special welcome return

The internet has been buzzing about and celebrating the return of BTS’ member, Jin as he made his return from the mandatory military training.

The singer along with other BTS bandmates was enlisted for the obligatory military training back in December 2022 but now made his return. It went on to become an emotional and special return for not just home but also Kim Seok-jin.

The videos that have been surfacing for a while now saw Jin was in tears and was wiping them off as he left the military camp. Making it even more special, his fellow BTS members were there to welcome him back as well.

The viral video showed a uniform-clad Jin being welcomed by BTS leader RM. Jin, later met J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook as well. It was mentioned that Suga couldn’t join the members at the ceremony but will get together with them later.

Finally, Jin has officially completed his military service! 🫡 JIN JIN JIN

KIM SEOKJIN IS BACK#WelcomeBackJin#WelcomeHomeOurAstronaut#TheAstronautHasLanded pic.twitter.com/uC6PLdqjjp — All for Jin (@jinnieslamp) June 11, 2024

“Please note that the discharge day is reserved for military personnel only. No special events are planned on the day of Jin’s discharge. To prevent any issues arising from overcrowding, fans are strongly advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts,” the agency said in a statement issued on Weverse.

The burning question now will be as to when will the BTS members reunite for the next musical venture.