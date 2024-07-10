K-pop News: BTS Jin Features On W Korea Cover, Blackpink Lisa’s Rockstar Hits Charts To Jung Hae-in & Jung So-min’s Chemistry

K-pop is gaining massive popularity all over the globe. With a huge fanbase, K-pop stars enjoy unbound love and appreciation from all over the country. And if you are a K-pop lover, we have gathered all the major news in one place for you.

1) BTS Jin Features On Cover Of W Korea Magazine

W Korea Magazine’s official Instagram handle shared new photos featuring BTS Jin on the cover of W Korea Magazine’s August 2024 issue named ‘Summer Dreamer Jin.’ The new announcement raised the enthusiasm level of his fans, who actively liked, shared, and expressed their excitement in the comments.

2) BTS V’s FRI(END)S Tops The Chart

BTS V’s recently released song FRI(END)S has once again ranked in the top 100 on US iTunes at #95th. The K-pop star’s fans and followers are actively promoting and donating to increase the song’s sales and rankings, hoping to top the list.

3) BTS Seokjin Aka Jin’s Motivational Quote

BTS Jin, in an interview, shared a quote: “You don’t stop breathing just because the air is bad.” His statement strongly resonates with his fans and the public, inspiring them to understand the importance of resilience. The K-pop star’s motivational quote is creating a buzz on the internet.

4) Blackpink Lisa’s Rockstar Tops Worldwide Chart

The new song Rockstar by Blackpink Lisa is achieving success worldwide on different platforms. The song ranked #8 on the Billboard Philippines Hot 100, while ‘Rockstar’ ranked #2 on the iTunes Songs chart. In addition, Lisa’s song ranked #1 in the Recording Industry Association Singapore Top Charts.

5) K-pop Band BTS Tops K-pop Spotify Charts While Jungkook Rules In Solo

On 8 July 2024, BTS became the most streamed K-pop artist on Spotify, with a massive 11.74 million streams. BTS’s youngest member, Jungkook, became the most streamed solo artist with 10.308 million streams.

6) Jung Hae-in And Jung So-min’s Chemistry In ‘Love Next Door’

In the upcoming drama Love Next Door, Jung Hae-in and Jung So-min excite fans with their chemistry in the first script reading. The show is set to premiere on 17 August in the Saturday and Sunday timeslot. The series is anticipated as a romantic comedy-drama. Fans are eager to see the duo work together again.