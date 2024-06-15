Lisa, the Blackpink member, is a global phenomenon known for her powerful voice in K-pop. Aside from that, she is a fashion icon known for her striking style. Her fashion book flawlessly combines edgy and chic themes from streetwear to high fashion. Recently, she gives a major style appearance in stunning beach fashion. Take a look at the photos below!

Blackpink Lisa’s Beach Fashion Photos-

The actress creates buzz with her latest fashion choice in her recent Instagram post. She looks appealing in a plain white crop top with a round neckline, statement sleeves, and a fitted bust, paired with a black and white shiny leather mini skirt accessorized with a multi-colored satin belt from Louis Vuitton.

Blackpink's Lisa Looks Stunning In White Crop Top And Black Skirt For Beach Fashion 900348

Blackpink's Lisa Looks Stunning In White Crop Top And Black Skirt For Beach Fashion 900349

Blackpink Lisa’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Lisa continues to rock her striking fashion with the attractive side-parted wavy open short-length hairstyle, beautifully enhancing her style element. With shiny cheeks and glossy peach lips, she completes her glam. With the black leather knee-length shoe heels and black diamond-embellished mini handbag, Lisa’s look is too fiery to handle. She accessories her look with silver rings, a wristwatch, and a bracelet.

With the luxurious black shaded sunglasses, the singer strikes appealing poses in the stunning avatar. She poses on the pool bridge in the photos with a beautiful ocean view, ferries, mountains, and a clear sky view.

