Blackpink’s Lisa Looks Stunning In White Crop Top And Black Skirt For Beach Fashion

Lisa, the Blackpink member, is a global phenomenon known for her powerful voice in K-pop. Aside from that, she is a fashion icon known for her striking style. Her fashion book flawlessly combines edgy and chic themes from streetwear to high fashion. Recently, she gives a major style appearance in stunning beach fashion. Take a look at the photos below!

Blackpink Lisa’s Beach Fashion Photos-

The actress creates buzz with her latest fashion choice in her recent Instagram post. She looks appealing in a plain white crop top with a round neckline, statement sleeves, and a fitted bust, paired with a black and white shiny leather mini skirt accessorized with a multi-colored satin belt from Louis Vuitton.

Blackpink Lisa’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Lisa continues to rock her striking fashion with the attractive side-parted wavy open short-length hairstyle, beautifully enhancing her style element. With shiny cheeks and glossy peach lips, she completes her glam. With the black leather knee-length shoe heels and black diamond-embellished mini handbag, Lisa’s look is too fiery to handle. She accessories her look with silver rings, a wristwatch, and a bracelet.

With the luxurious black shaded sunglasses, the singer strikes appealing poses in the stunning avatar. She poses on the pool bridge in the photos with a beautiful ocean view, ferries, mountains, and a clear sky view.

