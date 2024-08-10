Popular Korean girl band, ‘BLACKPINK’ complete 8 years

History has been made indeed as popular Korean girl band, BLACKPINK has completed eight years in the industry. The group, when they debuted back in 2016, it went on to instantly become a sensation across the globe. This was more so owing to how this was K-pop powerhouse YG Entertainment’s first girl group in seven years since 2NE1.

Before one knew, the four-girl group went on to achieve milestones and had multiple chartbusters hits to themselves. August 8th marked their 8th anniversary and to celebrate it, the group released the concert film “BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK].

And now, Rose, one of the members of the band went on to pen down a special note for her lovely band members and expressed her gratitude as well. Her note read, “Happy 8 years @blackpinkofficial.

Thank you girlies for being my best sisters throughout all of this. I’m so so proud of us. Love you all tremendously. Happy 8 years blackpink. I can’t wait to live laugh and grow with you all. Lysm..

and of course, thank you to all the blinks for loving and supporting blackpink for the past 8 full years. We are so grateful for every single one of you. Love you so so much blinks. Blackpink for ever, blackpink in your areaaaa “-

BLACKPINK consists of Rose, Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa. The band is best known for superhit songs like “Boombayah”, “Whistle,” “How You Like That,” “Kill This Love,” “Pink Venom,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU” and “Shut Down” among many others. The quartet have pursued solo years in their run so far as well.