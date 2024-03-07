Blackpink Lisa Looks ‘Too Hot To Handle’ In Cute Crop Top And Shorts, Check Out

The sensational Blackpink’s Lisa is a global star known for her impactful voice in K-pop. Besides that, she is a fashion icon with a bold and eclectic style. Her fashion book effortlessly blends edgy and chic elements from streetwear to high fashion. With the fearless wardrobe collection, Lisa embraces risky and bold style, making her a trendsetter and leaving a lasting impact on the industry with her dynamic looks. In her recent appearance, the K-pop idol looked too hot to handle in a crop top and shorts.

Blackpink Lisa’s Hot And Beautiful Look In Crop Top And Shorts

Posing boldly for her latest photoshoot, Lisa donned a satin ivory halter-neck crop top. The high neck and sleeveless pattern accentuate her beautiful shoulders. Flaunting her dripping curves, she paired her look with leather black shorts. The singer added a statement style with golden necklaces and earrings.

Lisa continues to rock her bold fashion with the attractive bangs hairstyle, beautifully enhancing her eyes adorned with winged eyeliner. With shiny cheeks and glossy cherry lips, she completes her glam. With the black thigh-high stockings and toe-point heels, Lisa looks too hot to handle. With the luxurious clutch in her hand, the singer strikes sensuous poses in the bold and beautiful avatar.

