ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Blackpink Lisa Is All 'Glitter And 'Gold' In Pictures

Blackpink Lisa, in the latest Instagram dump, is flaunting her glitter and gold avatar for her concerts in Vietnam. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Aug,2023 21:09:12
Blackpink Lisa Is All 'Glitter And 'Gold' In Pictures 840910

Blackpink Lisa is a famous K-pop idol known for her striking music and amazing dance on stage. Apart from that, the singer has a glamourous fashion book which keeps her in top buzz. Her Instagram profile is proof of her styling. Her taste in style has made her the brand ambassador of Fresh luxury brand Celine. Today the actress turned glitter and gold in the pictures.

Blackpink Lisa Glitter Abd Gold Look

In the shared pictures, Lisa styled herself in different looks. In the first image, she posed in a golden and black furry mini dress with two side ponytails and minimal makeup. Her beautiful smile in the picture caught our attention. You can witness her cuteness in the next picture.

Blackpink Lisa Is All 'Glitter And 'Gold' In Pictures 840904

Blackpink Lisa Is All 'Glitter And 'Gold' In Pictures 840905

Blackpink Lisa Is All 'Glitter And 'Gold' In Pictures 840906

Blackpink Lisa Is All 'Glitter And 'Gold' In Pictures 840907

Blackpink Lisa Is All 'Glitter And 'Gold' In Pictures 840908

Blackpink Lisa Is All 'Glitter And 'Gold' In Pictures 840909

On her next look, Lisa wore a baby pink cutout mini dress with gold work. Like her previous avatar, she styled it with two side ponytails and makeup. The bangs on her forehead added a cuteness level. She posed in a floral background. In the latest picture, she looked sparkling gold fringy dress with complementing makeup. Blackpink Lisa is currently on a world tour with her Album Born Pink. The singer dressed in these looks for the Vietnam concert. She is a member of the world-famous K-pop band Blackpink with other members Jisso, Jennie, and Rose.

Did you like the Blackpink Lisa glitter and gold look? Please share your thoughts and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Priyanka Chopra To Zendaya Coleman: All In Style At An Event 808066
Priyanka Chopra To Zendaya Coleman: All In Style At An Event
Blackpink The Game Poster: Rose, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa keep it quirk personified 797671
Blackpink The Game Poster: Rose, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa keep it quirk personified
Blackpink Girls Made New Record With 'How You Like That' 795940
Blackpink Girls Made New Record With ‘How You Like That’
Blackpink Lisa VS Twice Nayeon: Who Is Sultry In Cut-out Dress? 789482
Blackpink Lisa VS Twice Nayeon: Who Is Sultry In Cut-out Dress?
Such crazy energy: Blackpink’s Lisa celebrates 26 birthday with humongous cake, see photodump 789835
Such crazy energy: Blackpink’s Lisa celebrates 26 birthday with humongous cake, see photodump
Blackpink Lisa Shows Off Her 5-Minutes Natural Makeup Regimen 788979
Blackpink Lisa Shows Off Her 5-Minutes Natural Makeup Regimen
Latest Stories
Watch: Mithila Palkar Turns Singer Singing 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma' 840919
Watch: Mithila Palkar Turns Singer Singing ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma’
#HappyFriendshipDay: My husband is my closest friend: Meghna Naidu 840856
#HappyFriendshipDay: My husband is my closest friend: Meghna Naidu
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Fame Malvika Raaj Gets Engaged To Her Boyfriend In Turkey 840860
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Fame Malvika Raaj Gets Engaged To Her Boyfriend In Turkey
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer gets aggressive 840846
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer gets aggressive
The Moving Vimanam Heaps The Melodrama Mountain High 840852
The Moving Vimanam Heaps The Melodrama Mountain High
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva and family in trouble 840844
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva and family in trouble
Read Latest News