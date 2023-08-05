Blackpink Lisa Is All 'Glitter And 'Gold' In Pictures

Blackpink Lisa is a famous K-pop idol known for her striking music and amazing dance on stage. Apart from that, the singer has a glamourous fashion book which keeps her in top buzz. Her Instagram profile is proof of her styling. Her taste in style has made her the brand ambassador of Fresh luxury brand Celine. Today the actress turned glitter and gold in the pictures.

Blackpink Lisa Glitter Abd Gold Look

In the shared pictures, Lisa styled herself in different looks. In the first image, she posed in a golden and black furry mini dress with two side ponytails and minimal makeup. Her beautiful smile in the picture caught our attention. You can witness her cuteness in the next picture.

On her next look, Lisa wore a baby pink cutout mini dress with gold work. Like her previous avatar, she styled it with two side ponytails and makeup. The bangs on her forehead added a cuteness level. She posed in a floral background. In the latest picture, she looked sparkling gold fringy dress with complementing makeup. Blackpink Lisa is currently on a world tour with her Album Born Pink. The singer dressed in these looks for the Vietnam concert. She is a member of the world-famous K-pop band Blackpink with other members Jisso, Jennie, and Rose.

