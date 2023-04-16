BLACKPINK recently released an update regarding their highly anticipated game “Blackpink The Game”. The update included a captivating poster featuring Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé dressed in stylish outfits. The game’s official social media account has already amassed over 100,000 followers in a short period of time. The release of the latest posters has further heightened fans’ excitement, with the recently unveiled poster receiving over 17,000 likes in just a few hours.

About Blackpink The Game

YG Entertainment’s popular girl group, BLACKPINK, is set to launch a new game called “Blackpink The Game”. The game will allow players to train the members and discover various dimensions in a multiverse based on BLACKPINK’s intellectual property. Fans can expect the game to be released in the latter half of 2023, meaning they won’t have to wait too long to get their hands on it. Recent posters promoting the game have also been revealed.

Rose, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa looks in the poster

Jisoo is donning vibrant pastel hues in her attire, whereas Jennie is captivating audiences in a classic black and pink ensemble that reflects the group’s brand. Rosé is displaying a sophisticated black and white outfit along with a stylish beret, while Lisa is wowing fans with a denim jumpsuit.

About Blackpink

Formed by YG Entertainment in 2016, BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group comprised of four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. They have become a global sensation for their music, fashion sense, and performances, and are widely regarded as one of the world’s top girl groups. Some of their notable songs include “Whistle”, “Playing with Fire”, “As If It’s Your Last”, “Kill This Love”, and “How You Like That”.