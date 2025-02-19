Blackpink Lisa Welcomes New Member In her Family, Shares Glimpse

Lisa is a popular K-pop singer and dancer from the world-famous band Blackpink. The artist always keeps the buzz going with their new albums, social media presence, and fashion. But today, the actress shared an interesting update from her personal life, revealing the new member of her family. So, let’s have a look below.

Taking to her Instagram story, Lisa dropped a photo welcoming the new member of her family, and it’s not a person or animal but her brand-new car. The singer, who recently made her debut in acting with The White Lotus Season 3, has become the talk of the town. The actress has now added a luxurious and expensive car to her collection, which is worth crores. Lisa purchased a brand new 2024 Ferrari Purosangue. The car has a value of 10.5 crores in India and is almost the most expensive car in the country. In the image shared, Lisa’s new car is parked beside her other Ferrari car- the Ferrari 812.

Lisa’s car collection includes luxurious pieces that are not just expensive but also have amazing features and functions. She has a Rolls-Royce Wraith Custom, a McLaren 540C, a Lamborghini Huracan, and a Ferrari 812 GTS “MANSORY STALLONE.”

Lisa recently made her debut in the acting field with HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3. The new season was released on Sunday, February 16, 2025. Lisa portrayed Mook in the show.