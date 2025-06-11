BTS’s Jimin And Jungkook Get Officially Discharged From Military Service

K-pop fans undoubtedly are rejoicing as the popular BTS idols Jimin and Jungkook have been discharged officially after serving their mandatory military service for almost two years. Jimin and Jungkook stepped out of the military camp on Wednesday, and fans captured them with their camera. Both of them were dressed in Korean military uniforms.

Jimin and Jungkook saluted their fans wearing the prestigious military uniform where several media personnel were present. Their kind gesture for fans always wins hearts, making them the favorite of everyone. The videos of Jimin and Jungkook’s return have gone viral on the internet. The duo were greeted with a flower bouquet by their agency, HYBE.

Expressing his experience in the military service to TOI, Jimin said, “It was my first time in the military, and honestly, it wasn’t an easy place. If you see soldiers passing by, I’d be very grateful if you could even just say a warm word to them.”

On the other hand, Jungkook shared his feelings facing the camera after so long, “I’m a bit embarrassed because I didn’t even put on makeup, so I don’t know what to say.”

A day ago on Tuesday, BTS members RM and V were also discharged from the official military service.