Kangana Ranaut Shares Striking ‘Emergency’ BTS: The Uncanny Resemblance Between Reel and Real Indira Gandhi and Nehru ji is Spellbinding

National Award-winning actor and filmmaker Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse from her upcoming film Emergency. In the post, Kangana highlights the uncanny resemblance between the real-life figures of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, and their on-screen portrayals by her and actor respectively.

The striking image highlights the uncanny resemblance between the actors’ on-screen portrayal and the historical figures. The attention to detail in recreating these iconic figures is astonishing, making it hard to look away from the image. It’s truly mesmerizing and commendable to see the team’s dedication to authenticity.

In her post, Kangana expressed her admiration for the attention to detail, captioning the image: “Nothing is more admirable than the sincerity of authenticity… team #emergency.” The striking similarity between the real and reel representations is eye-catching, leaving viewers unable to take their eyes off the photo.

The film Emergency dives deep into one of India’s most controversial political periods—the Emergency of 1975 to 1977—imposed by Indira Gandhi. This 22-month span is often regarded as one of the darkest chapters in Indian democracy, characterized by the suspension of civil liberties, censorship of the press, and widespread political suppression.

Directed by and starring Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi, Emergency also boasts a stellar cast that includes Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. The film’s score is composed by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar, while the screenplay and dialogues are penned by Ritesh Shah.