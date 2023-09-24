Music | Celebrities

BTS V Looks Swanky In Red Tailored Blazer And Trouser With Gold Accessories [Photos]

BTS V is a heartthrob in the world. With his new look, the singer makes hearts flutter in a red tailored blazer and trousers with gold accessories. Check out below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 Sep,2023 01:20:17
The well-known singer V from the world-famous band BTS is a heartthrob icon. He is known for his charismatic personality and style. His cute face and dapper personality are favorites of many across the globe. And this new fashion extravaganza has left us all in awe of him. Let’s check out below.

BTS V’s Swanky Looks In Red Tailored Blazer And Trouser

The charming BTS V can be seen wearing a bold red blazer as he ditches his shirt and pairs it with matching trousers. He looks nothing less than a hot mess. With the gold hair color, he complements his classy glam. The stylish gold chain adds an extra dose of sophistication. However, it’s his cute face that caught our attention.

Throughout the series of photos, BTS V left his fans hooked with his jaw-dropping appearance. He looked dapper in the extremely high turtle neck cardigan in the other photo. His charismatic personality is a treat for the eyes, and one cannot resist but praise his swanky looks.

V is a band member of BTS. The duo is known to captivate fans through his singing prowess and versatility. Currently, the band is exploring their singing journey as a solo artist.

Did you like BTS V’s charismatic personality in the swanky red pant suit looks? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

