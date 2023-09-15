BTS V joins new band, shares rehearsal photos and videos

In an exciting twist that has sent ARMYs into a frenzy, BTS V has taken the world by storm once again, but this time with a brand-new musical venture! The K-pop sensation recently treated fans to a sneak peek into his latest project, where he’s teamed up with a group of talented musicians to create some unforgettable music moments. With a heart full of ambition and a sparkle in his eye, V has embarked on a journey to bring his musical dreams to life.

Taking to his ever-popular social media handle, V unveiled a captivating series of photos and videos that offer a delightful glimpse into his rehearsals with the new band. From the very first beat to the harmonious crescendos, these behind-the-scenes moments showcase the sheer dedication and passion that V and his bandmates are pouring into their upcoming performances.

But it’s not all about the music! The photos also capture the camaraderie and genuine friendship that V shares with his bandmates. From sharing laughs during dinner breaks to working tirelessly to perfect their craft, these snapshots tell a story of artists coming together to create something truly magical.

In a heartfelt caption accompanying the posts, BTS V expressed his gratitude, saying, “Something I’ve been dreaming of creating since I started making my album Thank you to my wonderful band for another fun session.”

Have a look-

With this exciting new chapter in his career, it’s safe to say that V is ready to set the stage on fire once again, and fans around the world can hardly wait to witness the magic unfold. Get ready for the ride of a lifetime as BTS V and his band gear up to create musical memories that will last a lifetime!