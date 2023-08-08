Neha Kakkar All Set To Perform Live In Kitchener; Check Details

The singing sensation Neha Kakkar is a musical maestro. With her unique singing style, she has won hearts all over the globe. She is the queen of pop music, who amazes her with her stunning lyrics and songs. The owner of millions of hearts is all set to impress her fans with her overseas trip. Check out more details below.

Neha Kakkar’s Overseas Trip

The pop sensation took to her Instagram handle to offer fans a sneak peek into her upcoming live concert details which is out of India this time. In the video, she shared a glimpse of her past live concert from Era University from Dehradun and the enthusiasm among the fans.

Neha Kakkar, in the background, announces, “Whatsup Canada This Is Neha Kakkar.” Also, she shared the details about her live concert. The singer will perform live in Kitchener in Canada, on 19th August 2023. Neha Kakkar’s fans have always supported her whenever she goes. And this time will also be fun and exciting.

Neha Kakkar is the owner of many soulful songs like Samjhawan, Sunny Sunny, Ladki Ker Gayi Chull, Kala Chashma, London Thumakda, Garmi, Akkad Bakkad, Balenciaga, Main Tera Boyfriend, O Saki Saki, and many others.

So are you guys excited about Neha Kakkar’s upcoming live concert in Canada? Please drop your views in the comments box.