Neha Kakkar’s Stunning Body-hugging Dress Resonates With ‘Kardashians’ Glam, See Proof

The sensational and fashionable singer of Bollywood, Neha Kakkar, never misses a chance to rule over the internet, whether with her impromptu music or show-stealing fashion sense. The Gaadi Kaali singer has the knack to pull any to perfection with her sense of blending grace and charm. Neha loves experimenting and creating something unusual, and her latest appearance in a body-hugging outfit resonates with Kardashian’s glam.

Across the globe, the Kardashian family is very popular. Whether Kylie Jenner’s new look or Kendell Jenner’s ramp walk, this Hollywood family is always in the top buzz. One thing is common among them: the body-hugging dress. They often embrace their look in body-hugging dresses that help them stand out in the crowd. And with Neha Kakkar’s new look, it seems the actress took inspiration from the Kardashians this time.

In the photos, Neha wore a glittery grey co-ord set, flaunting her sensual figure. The high-neck crop top, paired with a body-hugging bottom, resonates with the iconic style of Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. However, the singer looks chic with an open hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, shiny cheeks, and nude pink lips, which complements her overall appearance. Sugh the statement silver handbag, the Bollywood singer looks too hot to handle. Neha steals attention with her sparkling appearance.

