The universe gives to you when you are ready to take…but hard work is indispensable: Raushni Srivastava

Raushni Srivastava who made her singing debut recently, and has acted in the music videos for her two songs “Love The Mystery” and “Don’t Don’t”, strongly believes that it is hard work that will take a person places. She strongly believes that the “Universe gives to you when you are ready to take…but hard work is indispensable.”

Raushni Srivastava says, “I love portraying different challenging roles. I have enjoyed a variety of performances in short films ranging from playing a dumb girl, local bar girl, and terrorist sleeper cell to a psychoanalyst, wife, journalist, sweet independent daughter, and lawyer. I also won awards and recognition for a few of my performances from festivals across the world.”

Raushni Srivastava wrote the lyrics of both the songs “Love The Mystery” and “Don’t Don’t. The message Raushni gave from both the songs is “to rediscover the love in you by listening to your heart. Life is too short to live anyone else’s idea of life, so do what makes your heart happy.”

Love The Mystery” received a number of accolades. To Raushni’s surprise, her next single “Don’t Don’t”, directed by Abhishek Kumar Singh, won fourth place in the music video #closeup category at the London Music Video Festival, and she won the bronze medallion at the Global Music Awards in the Music Video Category. Raushni Srivastava is coming up with another single. She is currently working on the lyrics of that song and enjoying the process.

She says, ”My mom told me recently to do the gratitude prayer daily for whatever, by God’s grace, I’m getting.”

Actress Raushni Srivastava, made her acting debut with Raghukul Reet Sada Chali Aayi, which featured superstar Rajesh Khanna and has been part of TV shows like Yeh Chanda Kanoon Hai, Koi Toh Ho Ardhnarishwar and Zindagi Ke Rang.

Best of luck, Raushni!!