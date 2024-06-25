I am thankful to Dhiraj Singh for the film Main Aaungee Hawaa Banke: Raushni Srivastava

Actress Raushni Srivastava completed her shoots for an upcoming movie by Dhiraj Singh tentatively titled Main Aaungee Hawaa Banke. The actress praises the director for helping her during the shoots.

She says, “I’m excited about being part of this beautiful movie. I’m looking forward to the release. I am grateful to my director Dhiraj sir who helped me all the while during the shoots. And I tried to do my best and not stress much about the outcome, leaving that to the universe. As Doris Lessing said, ‘Whatever you are meant to do, do it now. The conditions are always impossible..’ I’m thankful to make a comeback with this after acting and producing short films.”

Praising the director the actress continues, “I am thankful to Dhiraj Singh for selecting me and making me part of this beautiful film. I am happy with my role, which at this time can’t be revealed, but I can say my audience will enjoy watching me on screens.”

She adds, “The experience is a culmination of many memories, laughter, tears and a variety of emotions that will remain with me forever. Though I’m a little sceptical as it’s a new look for me in terms of my hairdo and makeup, I trust my director. I am grateful to him for the opportunity. Our film will find its audience and hopefully make a place for itself by God’s grace.”

Raushni has been part of shows like Types of Love, Yeh Chanda Kanoon Hai, Koi Toh Ho Ardhnarishwar and Zindagi Ke Rang.