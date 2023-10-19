Movies | Celebrities

Raushni Srivastava talks about her upcoming movie 'Mein Aaungee Hawaa Banke'

Raushni Srivastava will soon be seen in the movie directed by Dhiraj Singh, titled Mein Aaungee Hawaa Banke. Read what she has to say here, on IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Oct,2023 14:25:48
Raushni Srivastava talks about her upcoming movie 'Mein Aaungee Hawaa Banke' 862646

Actress Raushni Srivastava, who made her acting debut with the TV show, Raghukul Reet Sada Chali Aayi, which featured superstar Rajesh Khanna is thrilled to enjoy a career in Cinema. She will feature in an upcoming movie tentatively titled ‘Mein Aaungee Hawaa Banke’ directed by Dhiraj Singh.

She said, I’m happy to be part of Indian cinema, and able to entertain my audience with my acting abilities. I am excited to star in an upcoming movie by director Dhiraj Singh. I will be seen portraying the lead role of Mary Jose. I am sure this will mark another success in my acting career, I am indebted to the director for this opportunity.”

The actress has donned a new look for her upcoming movie. She continued, “Our director is very particular about the film and he has hired a popular stylist to give me a new look. I enjoy such experiments. My role is quite challenging and promising. I’m feeling blessed to team up with some genuinely good and talented people. The background score of the film is being done by the very talented Nitish Pires.”

She also said that currently, she’s happy exploring cinema and digital platforms. “I’m happy that after a good acting career in TV, I’m now enjoying and exploring new mediums. I’m happy to be part of the OTT space. Every acting project is a new learning experience. I’m thankful for almighty that I’m part of the Indian cinema industry.”

Raushni was previously seen in ‘Tyypes Of Love’ and has also been part of shows like Yeh Chanda Kanoon Hai, Koi Toh Ho Ardhnarishwar and Zindagi Ke Rang.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Dark Chocolate is my erotica food: Jinal Jain 862619
Dark Chocolate is my erotica food: Jinal Jain
A Navratri outfit wouldn't be complete without an Aabla work attire and oxidized jewellery: Ekta Saraiya 862616
A Navratri outfit wouldn’t be complete without an Aabla work attire and oxidized jewellery: Ekta Saraiya
Exclusive: Katha Ankahee fame Preeti Amin in talks to play a major role in the post-leap phase of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 862608
Exclusive: Katha Ankahee fame Preeti Amin in talks to play a major role in the post-leap phase of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Exclusive: Ekta Sharma to feature in Star Plus' Jhanak 862600
Exclusive: Ekta Sharma to feature in Star Plus’ Jhanak
Embrace the spirit of Navratri with love and unity: Simaran Kaur 862589
Embrace the spirit of Navratri with love and unity: Simaran Kaur
Exclusive: Mithil Jain to enter Keh Doon Tumhein as the parallel lead 862588
Exclusive: Mithil Jain to enter Keh Doon Tumhein as the parallel lead

Latest Stories

Full List of Winners – India Gaming Awards Season 2 862668
Full List of Winners – India Gaming Awards Season 2
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad misses Sahiba 862665
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad misses Sahiba
[Photos] Sonam Kapoor Is Vision In Floral Organza Saree With Puffy Sleeves Blouse 862627
[Photos] Sonam Kapoor Is Vision In Floral Organza Saree With Puffy Sleeves Blouse
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Aarohi gives Manjiri a reality check 862657
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Aarohi gives Manjiri a reality check
Kantara's divinity takes over Navaratri! Majestic Kantara-themed Durga Pooja witnessed in Kolkata 862652
Kantara’s divinity takes over Navaratri! Majestic Kantara-themed Durga Pooja witnessed in Kolkata
From Maja Ma to Masaba- Masaba: Five Characters/Shows That Cement Barkha Singh's Status as the 'Biggest Born-on-Web' Star on the Ascent 862649
From Maja Ma to Masaba- Masaba: Five Characters/Shows That Cement Barkha Singh’s Status as the ‘Biggest Born-on-Web’ Star on the Ascent
Read Latest News