Raushni Srivastava talks about her upcoming movie 'Mein Aaungee Hawaa Banke'

Actress Raushni Srivastava, who made her acting debut with the TV show, Raghukul Reet Sada Chali Aayi, which featured superstar Rajesh Khanna is thrilled to enjoy a career in Cinema. She will feature in an upcoming movie tentatively titled ‘Mein Aaungee Hawaa Banke’ directed by Dhiraj Singh.

She said, I’m happy to be part of Indian cinema, and able to entertain my audience with my acting abilities. I am excited to star in an upcoming movie by director Dhiraj Singh. I will be seen portraying the lead role of Mary Jose. I am sure this will mark another success in my acting career, I am indebted to the director for this opportunity.”

The actress has donned a new look for her upcoming movie. She continued, “Our director is very particular about the film and he has hired a popular stylist to give me a new look. I enjoy such experiments. My role is quite challenging and promising. I’m feeling blessed to team up with some genuinely good and talented people. The background score of the film is being done by the very talented Nitish Pires.”

She also said that currently, she’s happy exploring cinema and digital platforms. “I’m happy that after a good acting career in TV, I’m now enjoying and exploring new mediums. I’m happy to be part of the OTT space. Every acting project is a new learning experience. I’m thankful for almighty that I’m part of the Indian cinema industry.”

Raushni was previously seen in ‘Tyypes Of Love’ and has also been part of shows like Yeh Chanda Kanoon Hai, Koi Toh Ho Ardhnarishwar and Zindagi Ke Rang.