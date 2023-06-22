ADVERTISEMENT
Viral Video: Delhi Cop’s Tum Hi Ho cover originally sung by Arijit Singh, leaves internet baffled, watch

The clip features the officer delivering a mesmerizing cover of the popular song "Tum Hi Ho," originally sung by the acclaimed artist Arijit Singh for the blockbuster movie Aashiqui 2.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Jun,2023 03:00:53
Rajat Rathore, the Delhi cop, took to his Instagram handle to share the video straight from the parking lot, where we can hear him singing the popular soul-hitting song, originally sung by Arijit Singh. The video garnered a lot of love and adoration from the netizens nationwide.

Delhi Cop’s viral video, watch below

Rajat Rathore sharing the video on his Instagram handle wrote, “Tum hi ho 🖤
It’s been 10 years to aashiqui 2 and nothing can match the level of this album”

Have a look at the video-

About Aashiqui 2

Released in 2013, “Aashiqui 2” quickly captured the hearts of cinema-goers with its heartfelt storyline and soul-stirring music. Directed by Mohit Suri, this romantic musical drama serves as a sequel to the 1990 blockbuster “Aashiqui” and stands on its own as a timeless tale of love, passion, and redemption.

The film revolves around the tumultuous relationship between Rahul Jaykar, a successful yet troubled musician played by Aditya Roy Kapur, and Aarohi Shirke, a talented aspiring singer portrayed by Shraddha Kapoor. Rahul, battling his own inner demons, finds solace and purpose in mentoring Aarohi, nurturing her talent and guiding her towards stardom. As their bond deepens, love blossoms amidst the backdrop of the music industry’s challenges and the tests of fame.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

