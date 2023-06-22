Viral Video: Delhi Cop’s Tum Hi Ho cover originally sung by Arijit Singh, leaves internet baffled, watch

Rajat Rathore, the Delhi cop, took to his Instagram handle to share the video straight from the parking lot, where we can hear him singing the popular soul-hitting song, originally sung by Arijit Singh. The video garnered a lot of love and adoration from the netizens nationwide.

Delhi Cop’s viral video, watch below

The clip features the officer delivering a mesmerizing cover of the popular song “Tum Hi Ho,” originally sung by the acclaimed artist Arijit Singh for the blockbuster movie Aashiqui 2. This viral sensation has left netizens both astounded and intrigued, as they grapple with the officer’s seemingly effortless transition from law enforcer to soulful vocalist.

Rajat Rathore sharing the video on his Instagram handle wrote, “Tum hi ho 🖤

It’s been 10 years to aashiqui 2 and nothing can match the level of this album”

Have a look at the video-

About Aashiqui 2

Released in 2013, “Aashiqui 2” quickly captured the hearts of cinema-goers with its heartfelt storyline and soul-stirring music. Directed by Mohit Suri, this romantic musical drama serves as a sequel to the 1990 blockbuster “Aashiqui” and stands on its own as a timeless tale of love, passion, and redemption.

The film revolves around the tumultuous relationship between Rahul Jaykar, a successful yet troubled musician played by Aditya Roy Kapur, and Aarohi Shirke, a talented aspiring singer portrayed by Shraddha Kapoor. Rahul, battling his own inner demons, finds solace and purpose in mentoring Aarohi, nurturing her talent and guiding her towards stardom. As their bond deepens, love blossoms amidst the backdrop of the music industry’s challenges and the tests of fame.