ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Watch: An old video of Arijit Singh singing ‘Mitwa’ goes viral

Arijit Singh has taken the internet by storm as it showcases his enchanting rendition of the soul-stirring song 'Mitwa' from the iconic Bollywood film "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna."

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 Jul,2023 01:05:46
Watch: An old video of Arijit Singh singing ‘Mitwa’ goes viral

An old video featuring renowned singer Arijit Singh has taken the internet by storm as it showcases his enchanting rendition of the soul-stirring song ‘Mitwa’ from the iconic Bollywood film “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.”

The video, which recently went viral on various social media platforms, has captivated music enthusiasts worldwide. Singh’s flawless vocals and heartfelt performance in the video have struck a chord with fans, reigniting their love for this timeless melody. ‘Mitwa’ holds a special place in the hearts of fans as it is known for its emotional depth and poignant lyrics.

Arijit Singh sings ‘Mitwa’ from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, watch video:

About Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

“Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna” is a 2006 Bollywood film directed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma Productions. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and Abhishek Bachchan, the movie explores the complexities of relationships and delves into the theme of extramarital affairs. It revolves around two married couples, Dev and Maya (played by Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji), and Rishi and Rhea (played by Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta), who find themselves trapped in loveless marriages and develop emotional connections with each other.

The film received mixed reviews but garnered commercial success, becoming known for its mature and unconventional storyline, memorable performances, and soulful music composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Over the years, it has gained a cult following for its exploration of complex relationships and the dilemmas faced when making difficult choices in love and life.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: Ali Sethi sings Arijit Singh’s ‘Aayat’, says ‘Aapke mulk ke jo sabse jabardast singer he, sabse versatile’
Watch: Ali Sethi sings Arijit Singh’s ‘Aayat’, says ‘Aapke mulk ke jo sabse jabardast singer he, sabse versatile’
Tum Kya Mile: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt stun with perfection in new song from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, come check out
Tum Kya Mile: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt stun with perfection in new song from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, come check out
Arijit Singh reveals why he signed to recreate Pasoori for the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha, read
Arijit Singh reveals why he signed to recreate Pasoori for the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha, read
Now witness the famous ‘Pasoori Nu’ song recreated in the magical voice of none other than Arijit Singh in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’!
Now witness the famous ‘Pasoori Nu’ song recreated in the magical voice of none other than Arijit Singh in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’!
When Arijit Singh left Pritam all impressed with his mad vocals for ‘Chahat kasam nahi hai’, watch video
When Arijit Singh left Pritam all impressed with his mad vocals for ‘Chahat kasam nahi hai’, watch video
Amrita Singh Majumdar opens up how brother Arijit Singh played an instrumental to her music career
Amrita Singh Majumdar opens up how brother Arijit Singh played an instrumental to her music career
Latest Stories
I am similar to the character of Pooh from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Payal Ghosh
I am similar to the character of Pooh from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Payal Ghosh
Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Teaser Releases Tomorrow; Check Out Bawal Chemistry
Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Teaser Releases Tomorrow; Check Out Bawal Chemistry
A Fan Filled affair for the Kantara star Rishabh Shetty on his birthday 7th July
A Fan Filled affair for the Kantara star Rishabh Shetty on his birthday 7th July
Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Gets A Cordial Welcome With Bouquets
Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Gets A Cordial Welcome With Bouquets
Check Out: Akshara Singh Starrer ‘Darling’ Release Date
Check Out: Akshara Singh Starrer ‘Darling’ Release Date
Priya Bapat Dazzles In Colorful Couture; See Pics
Priya Bapat Dazzles In Colorful Couture; See Pics
Read Latest News