Watch: An old video of Arijit Singh singing ‘Mitwa’ goes viral

An old video featuring renowned singer Arijit Singh has taken the internet by storm as it showcases his enchanting rendition of the soul-stirring song ‘Mitwa’ from the iconic Bollywood film “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.”

The video, which recently went viral on various social media platforms, has captivated music enthusiasts worldwide. Singh’s flawless vocals and heartfelt performance in the video have struck a chord with fans, reigniting their love for this timeless melody. ‘Mitwa’ holds a special place in the hearts of fans as it is known for its emotional depth and poignant lyrics.

Arijit Singh sings ‘Mitwa’ from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, watch video:

About Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

“Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna” is a 2006 Bollywood film directed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma Productions. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and Abhishek Bachchan, the movie explores the complexities of relationships and delves into the theme of extramarital affairs. It revolves around two married couples, Dev and Maya (played by Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji), and Rishi and Rhea (played by Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta), who find themselves trapped in loveless marriages and develop emotional connections with each other.

The film received mixed reviews but garnered commercial success, becoming known for its mature and unconventional storyline, memorable performances, and soulful music composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Over the years, it has gained a cult following for its exploration of complex relationships and the dilemmas faced when making difficult choices in love and life.