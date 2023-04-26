When Arijit Singh apologised to Fame Gurukul’s headmistress Ila Arun for breaking her trust, watch

Celebrated Indian singer Arijit Singh’s journey to the top of the music industry was not without its challenges. The chart-topping artist initially rose to limelight after participating in the popular reality show “Fame Gurukul” in 2005.

Here, we recall the emotional moment when Arijit broke down in front of the headmistress of “Fame Gurukul,” Ila Arun. The incident occurred after Arun reprimanded the young singer for breaching her trust, leaving him in tears.

Despite this setback, Arijit Singh persevered and became one of the most admired playback singers in Bollywood, dominating the music charts for over five years. His inspiring journey serves as a reminder of the tenacity and determination required to succeed in the fiercely competitive music industry.

A recently resurfaced video has taken the internet by storm, featuring a young Arijit Singh apologizing to the legendary singer Ila Arun. The emotional clip shows Arun scolding Arijit for breaking her trust and informing him that he is no longer one of her favorite students. Both individuals are left in tears as a result of the exchange.

In another section of the video, Arijit is seen crying while sitting alone, highlighting the intense pressure and emotional turmoil that comes with competing on a reality show. At the time, Arijit was just 18 years old and was participating in Fame Gurukul as a contestant. Although he finished sixth in the competition due to low audience votes, Arijit went on to dominating the music charts for more than five years.

The video provides a rare glimpse into the early days of Arijit Singh’s journey to stardom, reminding us of the determination and perseverance required to succeed in the highly competitive music industry.