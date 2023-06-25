When Arijit Singh left Pritam all impressed with his mad vocals for ‘Chahat kasam nahi hai’, watch video

Here’s the time when Arijit Singh left Pritam thoroughly impressed with his rendition of ‘Chahat kasam nahi hai.’ In a video capturing this unforgettable moment, Singh showcases his extraordinary talent and takes the audience on an unforgettable musical journey.

Arijit Singh’s mad vocals for Chahat Kasam Nahi Hai

The video showcases Arijit Singh singing with his guitar in hand, the soulful song ‘Chahat Kasam Nahi Hai’ While he hits the right notes, Pritam on the other hand can be seen all impressed and in awe of Arijit Singh’s vocals. The video left Arijit fans all baffled, while some said that Pritam looks like the ‘proud mentor’

Pritam Mentoring Arijit Singh

In 2010, Arijit Singh collaborated with renowned music composer Pritam on three films—Golmaal 3, Crook, and Action Replayy. Recalling those days with nostalgia, Singh fondly remembers Pritam’s bustling studio, which he likens to a song factory. Pritam, known for his prolific output, had a staggering 16 films that year, each with around 10 tracks, resulting in a mind-boggling total of 160 songs. It was during this time that Singh began singing scratches (rough cuts of songs) at Pritam’s urging, discovering the distinct difference between Bollywood songs and classical bandish compositions. Singh’s dedication to mastering the art of Bollywood singing through daily scratch recordings paid off when Pritam, a year later, gave him the opportunity to sing a classical arrangement in the hit song “Raabta” for the film Agent Vinod, as mentioned in an article by Forbes. This marked a turning point in Singh’s career, propelling him to stardom as a prominent playback singer in the Indian music industry.

Reactions

One wrote, “Pritam looked him like a proud mentor”

Another wrote, “Beautiful heart’touching song ♥️”