Arijit Singh Wins Battle Against AI Platforms

In a landmark decision, the Bombay High Court has granted interim relief to singer Arijit Singh, ordering eight AI platforms to refrain from using his personality identifiers without permission. This includes his name, voice, signature, cartoons, and images. The court recognized Arijit’s status as a ‘star’ in India and acknowledged that his defining characteristics can be legally protected.

Arijit’s lawyer, Hiren Kamod, filed a petition stating that the singer has achieved immense popularity globally, and his voice, memes, and gifs are being used without permission, disrespecting his artistic identity. The court agreed, observing that AI platforms exploit Arijit’s popularity to attract audiences.

Justice RI Chagla, heading the single bench, expressed concern over using AI technology to target stars. He stated that using a star’s voice with AI without permission violates their right to personality. This judgment sets a precedent for artists to protect their identity and creative work in the face of emerging AI technology.

Arijit’s victory marks a significant milestone in the ongoing debate about AI’s impact on artistic ownership and identity. As AI-generated content rises, artists seek legal protection to safeguard their unique personalities and creative expressions. This ruling ensures that Arijit Singh’s distinctive voice and image remain his exclusive property, shielding him from unauthorized AI-generated content.