Iconic Singer Usha Uthup’s Husband Jani Chacko Passes Away At 78

The morning begins with sadness as the iconic pop singer, Usha Uthup‘s husband, Jani Chacko Uthup, passes away. Jani Chacko died on Monday in Kolkata. He was 87 years old. According to the reports, Jani complained about discomfort while watching the TV at his residence. Soon, he was rushed to the hospital nearby, but he was declared dead, his family informed.

The reason behind Jani Chacko’s death is a massive cardiac arrest. Usha’s second husband, Jani, was linked with the tea plantation sector. The couple met for the first time at the iconic Trincas in the early 70’s. Jani is survived by his wife, Usha, as well as his son and daughter. According to News18 reports, the last rites will be held on Tuesday, 9 July.

Usha Uthup is known for her singing talent in Indian pop, filmi, jazz, and playback singing during 1960 to 1980. Some of her iconic songs include Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Love Is Just Around The Corner, I am in love, Koi Aha Nache Nache, Vande Mataram, Raja Ki Kahani and many more. The singer has received several accolades for her contribution to singing.