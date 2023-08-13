Yet another milestone for Star Plus, with legendary artist Usha Uthup and singing sensation Sanam Puri collaborating for the launch of their upcoming show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Star Plus has brought for its audience a musical and visual treat. They have added yet another feather to their cap, bringing together the legendary artist ‘Usha Uthup’, and singing sensation ‘Sanam Puri’ to collaborate for the launch of their upcoming show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’.

Youth icon and YouTube sensation ‘Sanam The Band’ will feature in a music video for ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’. Sanam Puri and Usha Uthup are ready to set the television screens on fire. It is going to be a double dhamaaka visual treat for the audience. Usha Uthup is a unique artist who has established an enviable standing in the music world. Sanam Puri is known to recreate old songs but with a twist. Just like you all, we are also excited to watch Usha Uthup and Sanam Puri create their magic on the screens.

Sanam Puri shares “Winning against all odds is a wonderful concept that most artists can relate to in some level or the other. This really takes us back to the days when we were first starting off. For a band like us, to make it big in this country was unheard of. Making my own music, with my own brothers and building a band this country has never seen is something that makes me happy and will live on in history. Music has a way of binding people together. This show has the option of building so many new stories through the entire series that can cover limitless such scenarios (like ours and many others). Where you see the power music has over every single person on this world.

Keshav Dhanraj shares his experience of working with Usha Uthup, “Usha Ji is a gem!. We have had the pleasure of meeting her a few times in the past, but very briefly. This time we had an opportunity to really connect and what better way than to make a song together. She inspired us in so many ways by her professionalism”.

Venky S shares, “The track Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si comes together to celebrate the critical elements of the show, Usha ji (and her personifying the character arc of Vandana) as well as our energies”.

Samar Puri talks about the journey, he shares, “Our journey has been a really interesting one. Music was what brought us together but the journey has been full of surprises. We hope to inspire other Indian bands and by also doing something for the entire world through something as simple as music”

Produced by Rajan Shahi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe, is a truly different show with music as the backdrop for the story that revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worlds collide when they meet.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is all set for its release on August 21 at 9:00 p.m. on Star Plus. The show will have Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead roles.