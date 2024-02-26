#RIP: Music legend Pankaj Udhas dies at 72

The world of music mourns the loss of a true legend as Pankaj Udhas, the renowned ghazal singer and Padma Shri awardee. The news of his passing has left fans and admirers heartbroken. As per reports in News 18, Pankaj, known for his mesmerizing ghazals like Chitti Ayi Hai and Chandi Jaisa Rang, breathed his last today after battling a prolonged illness. His daughter, Nayaab Udhas, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, expressing the family’s profound sorrow.

Born into a musical family, Pankaj embarked on his illustrious career with the release of his debut ghazal album titled Aahat in 1980. This marked the beginning of a remarkable journey that would see him mesmerize audiences with his soulful voice and profound lyrics. Subsequently, he went on to release numerous hit albums like Mukarar, Tarrannum, Mehfil, Nayaab, and Aafreen, establishing himself as a stalwart in the world of ghazal singing.

Udhas’s talent transcended boundaries, and his fame soared to new heights when he ventured into playback singing for Hindi films. His collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for the 1986 film Naam proved to be a turning point in his career, as his rendition of Chitthi Aayee Hai resonated deeply with audiences, becoming an instant classic. Over the years, Pankaj’s mellifluous voice graced numerous film soundtracks, leaving an indelible mark on the Indian music industry. His mastery over ghazal singing, coupled with his emotive renditions, earned him accolades and admiration from fans worldwide.