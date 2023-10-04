Usha Mangeshkar: “I Can Feel Lata Didi’s Presence In Our Home.”

The immortal Lata Mangeshkar’s home Prabhu Kunj in Mumbai wears a deserted look. It is now occupied only by Lataji’s youngest sibling the talented singer Usha Mangeshkar.

Four days after Lataji’s birth anniversary Ushaji spoke about life after her Didi’s death. “Main yahan bilkul akeli ho gayi hoon. Didi has left us. Even saying those words are difficult for me. I miss her every second of the day. Among all us siblings, I was the closest to her. I couldn’t take a step without consulting Didi. Even the saree I wore every day was only after consulting her. ‘Didi, main aaj gulabi saree pehnu ya neela?’ . My day moved ahead only with her approval. And now…”

Ushaji’s voice trails off. “I am sorry I wasn’t able to answer your calls . Our brother (the very talented composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar) was in very bad health during the past one year. He was Didi’s laadla. He IS our Laadla. He had to go through a very complicated surgery. Now he is fine.If Didi were here she would have been so pained to see our brother suffer this way.”

Ushaji feels Didi’s presence everywhere. “I know she is watching over us. The scent of her favourite perfume and agarbatti is everywhere in the house.I haven’t allowed anyone to touch anything in her room. The key to her cupboard is safely with me .People have been requesting me to open it .Some want her saree. Others want a bangle… But I’ve made it very clear. Nothing in her room or cupboard will be touched as long as I am there. When I am gone then they can do what they like. As far as I am concerned. Didi is with us.”

Ushaji reveals how Didi kept recording her brother’s compositions till the end. “She could barely walk. But she sang the songs our brother composed at home determined not to give up. Lata Didi was not only our guardian she was also the heartbeat of the family. People would come to our home just to get a glimpse of her. Now there is hardly a guest in our home.”