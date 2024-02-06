“We Are Scared Of What AI Can Do To Didi’s Voice & Songs,” Says Usha Mangeshkar

With Artificial Intelligence now being applied to the greatest of voices from the past it won’t be long before the net of technologically-sanctioned vandalism falls on the greatest singer civilization has ever produced.

It is two years now since we lost Lataji, a vocal treasure beyond measure,now threatened with vocal vandalism also known as Artificial Intelligence.

Lataji’s youngest sister Usha Mangeshkar and the one closest to her says, “Didi’s songs cannot be taken anywhere better than the place that they already occupy.What she did with the lyrics and composition was not even an iota short of perfection. To tamper with her voice and songs is unthinkable.”

Lataji’s take on versions of her song was simple.

Says Ushaji, “Didi would always say, ‘Why would these young talented singers want to do my songs? Originality has very long legs.’ I wonder what she would have to say about this new technology that threatens to tamper with the voices of the singing greats.”

Distressed by what lies in the music world in the foreseeable future, Ushaji says, “It is no longer necessary to be accountable to use other people’s art and creative content. Kissiki ijaazat ki zaroorat nahin hai. Just take what you like.”

She shudders at the damage that can be caused to the treasury of Lataji’s songs. ‘No one cares about the damage being done. Technology is being used mindlessly.”