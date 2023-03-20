The BTS boy band is the most well-known and adored male K-pop music group and squad in the world; therefore, it’s understandable why their swag and charm game are frequently on target. Also, we love how the ARMY worldwide supports them in whatever they do with zeal and compassion. All of the BTS members are adored and supported by the entire ARMY, but BTS member Suga stands out because he is frequently in the media and the spotlight for the right reasons.

Rap Monster, often known as BTS RM, is a rapper, composer, and record producer from South Korea. He is the leader of the popular K-pop group BTS, which has recently gained international notoriety. RM has been recognized for shaping the direction of BTS’s songs and image and is renowned for his creativity, ingenuity, and leadership skills. In addition, he has received awards and recognition for his contributions to the Korean music scene during his career.

The leader of BTS is renowned for his particular sense of style and versatility. He constantly experiments with many looks, ranging from vivid and colorful to straightforward and minimalist. He has a particular sense of style, including oversized clothing, eye-catching accessories, and unusual hairstyles. Ultimately, BTS RM’s clothing selections reflect his inventive and daring personality, which has helped him become a fashion star in the K-pop industry. Recently, he shared an Instagram story of himself in a blazer and pant outfit; have a look below –

BTS RM’s Outfit Appearance

BTS RM looks dapper in a white t-shirt, black blazer, and pants ensemble, which he pairs with black leather formal shoes. His hair got styled in a side-parted wavy hairdo. In the first image, BTS RM stands and rests his elbow on the compound, revealing the right side attire and adopting a relaxed position. The second image captures him from a low angle, showing him in the same pose, and reveals his full attire. In the final image, he stands with the phone in his hand and is captured in a candid stance with a shadow aspect.

What do you think about BTS RM's Instagram story, appearing in a black blazer and pants outfit?