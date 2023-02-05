It’s the era of casuals! Casual beauty is on the rocks, as we can call it! Gone those days when people used to think that style needs to be portrayed within sophistication. For now, it’s always baggy pants, baggy t-shirts and denims. And given that, it is time that we get our closet sorted with the right outfits for us.

Given, while we wonder how would we deck ourselves up in the best avatars, we at IWMBuzz today have dropped stunning looks in casuals by BTS RM. The boy is the pioneering member from the band BTS and also is the leader of the band. The boy has earned immense love from the netizens all across the globe with his work. His stunning rapping skills and mellifluous voice have made him the most adored from the band.



As of now the band is on a break. The seven members are busy with solo careers ahead.

Speaking of his fashion ideals, RM has always showcased a stunning collection of outfits on the frontline. Whether at prestigious events or at the airport or just hanging out on the streets, RM has shown his versatility and unique taste in fashion.

But what we always loved about his fashions is how he has put up with his casual wears of all time. Whether it’s his designer denims or just trench coats or even blazers, RM has always got the power to turn streets into runways.

Speaking of, here we have shared some of his best ever casual adorns that he had put up on board over the years. Here take a look down beneath-

What are your views on the above looks by RM also mention your favourite out of all, and for more such fashion updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com