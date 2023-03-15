BTS RM, known by his birth name Kim Nam-Joon, is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He is the leader of the internationally renowned boy band BTS, which has become one of the most popular musical acts in the world.

RM was born on September 12, 1994, in Ilsan-gu, Goyang, South Korea. He began his music career as an underground rapper before joining BTS in 2010 as the first member. RM has contributed to the group’s success by writing and producing many of their songs, including the hits “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “Spring Day,” and “Dynamite.”

Apart from his work with BTS, RM has also released several solo songs and collaborated with other artists. He is known for his intelligent and introspective lyrics, often touching on mental health, self-love, and social commentary.

BTS RM has appeared in numerous songs as a member of BTS, as well as in his solo work and collaborations. Recently BTS RM shared a video of his song, which is out, and he collaborated with So!YoON; scroll down to see their song video appearance.

Watch The Full Song Video Here –

The music video for So!YoON Smoke Sprite, which features RM from BTS, was released on March 14 by SE SO NEON, and it is fantastic. The powerful pairing of Hwang So Yoon and RM conveys their honest feelings in the song’s sorrowful lyrics and music video. BTS RM captioned it, “‘Smoke Sprite (feat. RM of BTS)’ MV @rkive, Along with the release of So!YoON! ‘s ‘Episode1: Love’, the music video for “Smoke Sprite (feat. RM of BTS),” has also been released. You can check out the full version on the official YouTube channel of SE SO NEON.

Did you like seeing BTS RM’s latest song? Let us know your opinion in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.