Erica Fernandes promises 2023 to be the year of love and romance! Owing to that, the actress has shared a teaser of her upcoming music video, where we could spot her all stunning and in muse with her onscreen partner, adding on the ‘love spree’.

In the teaser, we can see Erica Fernandes along with a man, all cosy together hugging each other. While the teaser remains in gloom, not making it clear, but we clearly can feel the romantic vibe the music video is coming up with.

However, earlier than this, Erica has been busy with her Dubai stint, where she has been busy hosting a show. She stated that she has shifted to Dubai for work purpose. But it looks she is continuing to work for her Indian audience too.

Sharing the teaser, Erica Fernandes wrote, “Wait for the most romantic tune this Valentine #ishqhua “ She further tagged, “@iam_ejf @suraj_jumani @bluemusiclabel @javedmohsin_official @mohsinshaikhmusic @javedmzk @javedali4u @aakritti_mehra @danishsabri12 @dhruwal.patel @jigarmulani @viploverajdeo @ceazerclickz @subhadeepmitraa”

Here take a look at the video-

A user wrote, “All the best Eri and the tune sounds catchy… Waiting “

Another commented, “Iam waiting this new song”

A third one asserted, “Omg… Bring it on soon.. #ishqhua ❤😍”

A fourth one added, “Please jaldi se release kijiyega,can’t wait to see Erica once again Hope this has a happy ending.”

It’s been long since we got to see Erica Fernandes on the screen. And no wonder the excitement led by her fans above. The actress was last seen the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 alongside Shaheer Sheikh. However, the show got off air abruptly which left her admirers all heartbroken. But now it looks, she is up again to make her fans happy.

Are you excited? Let us know in the comments below-