A. R. Rahman, the Oscar-winning composer, is known for his unusual mix of traditional Indian music with modern elements. He has updated the Indian film music industry and formed his distinct style. Indian classical music has influenced Rahman’s music; he regularly incorporates ragas and notes from it into his compositions.

The song “Vande Mataram” from the soundtrack of the 1997 film “Dil Se” is one of Rahman’s most famous classical compositions. This song blends classical Indian music with a contemporary mood by employing traditional Indian instruments such as the sitar and tabla. The song has gained praise for combining classical and modern music and its use of complex ragas from classical music.

“Mitwa” from the movie “Lagaan” is another well-known Rahman song demonstrating his love of classical music. The song is based on the raag Bhairavi, a very well-liked raag in traditional Indian music, and it has a lovely classical melody. The raag Bhairavi, used in this song by Rahman, gives it depth and passion, turning it into a timeless masterpiece.

Rahman also incorporates classical notes throughout his music to express various moods. For example, Rahman employs classical sounds to create a melancholy and eerie ambience in the song “Jiya Jale” from the movie “Dil Se,” which perfectly matches the scene’s tone.

Besides incorporating classical notes and ragas into his songs, Rahman collaborates with classical musicians to create unique and creative compositions. For instance, in the song “Tere Bina” from the movie “Guru,” Rahman and renowned classical singer Kailash Kher collaborated to create a charming fusion of traditional and contemporary music.

Rahman has set himself apart from other film music composers by fusing ragas and classical music into his songs. By combining traditional Indian music with contemporary elements, he has broadened the definition of Indian film music and created a brand-new subgenre. Rahman is still a significant force in the Indian music industry, and fans are moved and enthralled by his music.

