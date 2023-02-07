Shirley Setia is a sensational beauty who is an actor and singer. She is known for her popularity and vast credentials in her craft. Shirley and her innocent and pleasing face and personality have made her a renowned figure. She has a good fan following on social media. Presently, Shirley is enjoying as she is vacaying in the beautiful landscapes of New Zealand.

Yes, from a different country, Shirley engages with her fans with all pride and happiness. Her calm and soothing personality is seen in the pictures that she has posted. Amidst a wide range of flowers and plants, Shirley is seen posing at her best.

She is seen wearing a casual look, of a short top in cream colour and a denim blue shorts. Wearing a backpack, Shirley poses in style.

She has mentioned that the pictures were taken in New Zealand. She gives her fans a tour of the new destination that she is in.

Do you like this picturesque beauty that Shirley has posted? She looks gorgeous in this radiating smile that she poses.

