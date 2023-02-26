Having a dull day? Want to soothe it out? It’s always Shreya Ghosal to your rescue. Nothing can beat that beautiful, divine mellifluous voice. The star playback singer has time and again lent her magical voice in some of the most iconic films, and no wonder that those song sequences also made its way to our hearts, given Ghosal’s beautiful voice in the same.

Owing to that, today, we have shared Shreya Ghoshal’s most stunning and beautiful timeliness classics of all time that have settled as the most iconic songs ever in the B-town. Here scroll down beneath to check the list:

Dola Re Dola from Devdas

Not denying the terrific dance duet by Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the song sequence that served justice to this beautiful song. But what stunning low and highs Shreya Ghoshal managed to put up with her voice singing this overwhelming song. Every time we play this on our playlist, we feel that adrenaline rush sprawling over.

Dil Dooba from the movie Khakee

It’s still one of the best songs from the 90s. If you are a 90s kid, you would straight away relate to this lovely piece and it’s definitely a must have on your playlist. ‘Dil dooba, dil dooba, neeli aankhoin mein dooba’

Piya Bole from the movie Parineeta

This song remains a legit classic from the rundown, with the lovely lovey-dovey conversation happening between Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan.

Yeh Ishq Hai from the movie Jab We Met

The one of the other travel favourites, remain this one from the movie Jab We Met. It has the fun, the joy that ignites the child in you.

Deewani Mastani

A magical piece from the movie Bajirao Mastani. With Deepika’s serene dance performance to the dance sequence, the song reflects on true human emotions.