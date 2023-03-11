Seventeen’s Jeonghan is an avid social media user. The star often shares candid moments on his social media, catering pure gaols to fans. Owing to that, he has now shared a photodump on his Instagram, giving the ultimate casual style-file to his fans. Scroll beneath to check out as we decode his OOTD.

In the pictures, that he shared, we can see Jeonghan wearing a stylish tie-dye beige and black sweatshirt. He teamed the t-shirt with messy hair and a side black cross bag. Looking all swagger and stylish in the picture as he clicked the candid mirror selfie, Jeonghan left his entire female fandom go gushing with his cute intimidating looks in the picture.

He went on to share some more candid moments from the series, as he poses all candid in front of the mirror. While in one we can see him getting his hair done. He also shared pictures as he took the moment to romp on the streets in the same outfit.

One wrote, “Do you know difference of rain and you? If rain fall to earth but you fall to my heart “

Another wrote, “that lip bite in the first pic was NOT necessary what do u want from me”

A third user wrote, “I’m in a little too deep jeonahan you don’t understand how much down bad can mean”

A fourth user wrote, “Yunjunghan, I didn’t bring my tablet to school today. I was sick enough to die. So hell is waiting for me again on Monday. Please support”

Here take a look-

What are your views on the above picture of Seventeen’s Jeonghan? Let us know your takeaways from his casual adornment and follow us for more such updates.