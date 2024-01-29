Age No Bar: Rohan Bopanna’s Grand Slam Victory Proves It

The time to gain Success is not predetermined. It varies from person to person. Hard work, patience and determination are key to success. And one can indeed attain the peak of success at any time. This has been proved by the ace tennis player Rohan Bopanna, who at the age of 43, achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the oldest Grand Slam champion in the Open Era, dating back to 1968.

The week that has gone by was studded with great achievements for the player. Rohan climbed to the Number 1 spot on the world rankings, and this was soon followed by Bopanna’s thundering victory along with his partner Matthew Ebden from Australia. The two of them created history when they won the Australian Open trophy with a dominating performance defeating Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6(0), 7-5 in the Australian Open Men’s Doubles Finals.

Rohan Bopanna’s victory was heralded by one and all in the sports community, where they echoed the same sentiments of the possibility of success knocking on the door of an individual at any time and stressed the importance of capturing the moment to the fullest and deriving the best out of it when it happens.

And Rohan did just that!! At the age of 43, to be fit and so hungry to do well at such a big level in itself is an inspirational story!! A lot of sports greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and many sports critics termed this as a feat that youngsters will remember for a long time and derive inspiration from.

Bopanna who started playing the game of tennis at the tender age of 11, has had a vast career having taken part in major championships like the US Open, ATP World Tour Finals, French Open mixed doubles, Indian Wells Masters, Indian Davis Cup, Olympics etc.

But this win at the Australian Open where he lifted the coveted Men’s Doubles Trophy along with partner Matthew Ebden, has certainly found its place in the history of International Sports Achievements. Bopanna’s on-court interview soon after the victory was emotional as he credited his hard work and also accepted that Lady Luck was with him. He talked about continuous losses putting a question mark on his career earlier, but the fact that he remained perseverent and hungry for success, gave him this reward. And what a sweet reward this is!! At the phase of his life where Bopanna felt that he was coming to the fag end of his playing days, this success speaks volumes about how high levels of determination can do wonders to boost the psyche of an individual.

We have talked innumerable times of tales about celebrities who have a never-give-up zeal in them. Rohan Bopanna etched one such marvellous victory for himself at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

As the saying goes, ‘If you believe in yourself and have dedication and pride – and never quit, you’ll be a winner.’

Let us be committed to striving hard in life, embrace failures as they come, and brave up to climb the tough road ahead that will lead us to the path which will be extremely rewarding and sweet!!!

We hail the feat of Rohan Bopanna!! Inspiring indeed!!