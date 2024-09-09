Avneet Kaur offers wishes to Indian cricketer, Shubhman Gill

Actor Avneet Kaur took a moment recently and went on to post a story on Instagram wishing a special person on his special day. Kaur offered her best wishes to cricketer, Shubhman Gill on his birthday. Taking to the stories, Kaur posed a lovely monochromatic image of herself and Gill from what seems to be an event or a bash as they posed for the camera with all smiles. Kaur’s wish read, ‘Happy birthday Shubhman. Keep inspiring people! Proud of you always’-

One would remember how images of Kaur and Gill went viral over six months ago when the duo were spotted in London. There were speculations that Kaur and Gill were holidaying together with a certain cast and crew, and also that Kaur and Gill will be seen in a music video together.

But that never happened, and it seems like coincidence back then. When it comes to Gill, the cricketer is currently playing in the Duleep Trophy for India A. And when it comes to Kaur, the actor who was usually constant with music videos and TV projects has been inactive there, where she was last seen in a music video, Kesariyo Rang in 2022.

But continuing to establish a social media presence consistently amassing over 32 million followers, Kaur has voluntarily decided to be in more films as she had Tiku Weds Sheru last year and had a more recent film release in the form of Luv Ki Arranged Marriage in June 2024. She now has Love in Vietnam lined up ahead that has currently been doing the rounds of multiple film festivals.