Congratulations: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy become 1st ever Indian men's doubles pair to win Badminton Asia Championship

A big and very important update is coming in for all badminton lovers.

Earlier, we celebrated the fact that the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty gave a tough fight to Japan’s Takuto Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi on Friday in Tokyo. They earlier won against Indonesia 21-11 and 21-13 in the quarterfinals. And now, they achieved a humongous new feat, much to the delight of their fans. On Sunday, as per reports in RevSportz, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty became the first-ever Indian men’s doubles pair to win the Badminton Asia Championship. They defeated their counterpart duo of Ong Yew Sin- Teo Ee Yi (8) 16-21, 21-17 and 21-19. This is history in the making as they became the first-ever Indian men’s doubles pair to win the Badminton Asia Championship.

