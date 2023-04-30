ADVERTISEMENT
Congratulations: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy become 1st ever Indian men's doubles pair to win Badminton Asia Championship

Author: IWMBuzz
30 Apr,2023 19:38:48
A big and very important update is coming in for all badminton lovers.

Earlier, we celebrated the fact that the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty gave a tough fight to Japan’s Takuto Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi on Friday in Tokyo. They earlier won against Indonesia 21-11 and 21-13 in the quarterfinals. And now, they achieved a humongous new feat, much to the delight of their fans. On Sunday, as per reports in RevSportz, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty became the first-ever Indian men’s doubles pair to win the Badminton Asia Championship. They defeated their counterpart duo of Ong Yew Sin- Teo Ee Yi (8) 16-21, 21-17 and 21-19. This is history in the making as they became the first-ever Indian men’s doubles pair to win the Badminton Asia Championship.

We at IWMBuzz congratulate them for making India proud and we wish them good success going forward. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

