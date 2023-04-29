ADVERTISEMENT
Congratulations! India Gets Men's Double Medal At Badminton Asia Championship By Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

India won the men's double medal after a year in Badminton Asia Championship

Author: Aarti Tiwari
29 Apr,2023 13:32:07
A proud moment for India to win the men’s double medal after years. The incredible men’s double pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history with their stunning performance in Badminton. After winning the men’s double medal after a massive gap of 52 years in the Badminton Asia Championship, the duo made the country proud.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty gave a tough fight to Japan’s Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi on Friday in Tokyo.

On Friday in Dubai, the incredible duo of India was fighting against Indonesia’s skilled duo Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the cut to cut fight of 21-11 and 21-12 in the quarterfinals. And now Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Chinese boys Taipei’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin for their last four matches.

This is the second time World Championships medal in the doubles event. Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa won bronze in 2011 in the women’s doubles.

India is a country with many talented and skilful people in sports. Earlier, Neeraj Chopra won a javelin throw in the Olympics, making the country proud.
