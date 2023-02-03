Shaheen Afridi is one of the most talented and admired young fast bowlers that we have in the world at present. For quite some time now, he’s been spearheading the Pakistani bowling attack for real and well, we truly love and admire everything from her end in the true sense of the term. He’s a big match player for real and well, that’s why, he’s a key member of the Pakistani cricket team, especially across all formats. Being a left-arm fast bowler, he’s got the great ability to swing the ball and bring it inside and that can always be dangerous for a LBW call for any right-handed batsman in the world.

So, what’s the latest special update coming in from Shaheen Afridi ladies and gentlemen? Well, as per the latest social media tweet by Cric Tracker, Shaheen Afridi is now married. He’s gotten married to former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha Afridi and well, the internet is filled with happy celebration moments from the same. Well, check out below folks –

Shaheen Afridi gets married to Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi. Congratulations to the couple👏 📸: @usmansatti476 pic.twitter.com/vAOUkgl8br — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) February 3, 2023

Well, we at IWMBuzz wish them a happy and prosperous married life going forward.